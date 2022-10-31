Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 385 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Cummins stock opened at $244.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

