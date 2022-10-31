State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 138.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.02 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

