Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,956,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.82 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

