Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,198 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $55.63 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

