Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 212,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $73.14 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

