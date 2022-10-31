DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 267.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 419.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

