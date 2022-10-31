Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 5,663 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $151.66 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

