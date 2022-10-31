Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 8,792 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

