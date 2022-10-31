Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB stock opened at $168.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

