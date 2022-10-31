Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.