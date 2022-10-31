Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 109 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

