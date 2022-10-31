Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,772 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

