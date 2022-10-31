Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $30.10 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

