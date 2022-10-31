Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

