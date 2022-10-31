Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,997 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 170,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

