Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $225,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $122.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

