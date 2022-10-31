Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,062 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

