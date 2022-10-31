Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,526 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

LPX stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.