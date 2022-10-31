Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 633.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

POOL opened at $318.77 on Monday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

