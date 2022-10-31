Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at about $12,598,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $21.18 on Monday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

