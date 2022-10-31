Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

