ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

NYSE:MAN opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

