Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

