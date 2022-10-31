Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $346.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 30.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.