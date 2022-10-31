Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $217.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

