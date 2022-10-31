Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.8 %

AMG stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

