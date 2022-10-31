Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

