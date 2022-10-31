V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in V.F. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $50,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

