Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

