HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.91.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $289.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

