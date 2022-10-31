Aviva PLC Has $10.34 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

KHC stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

