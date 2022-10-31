Aviva PLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after acquiring an additional 110,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.76 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

