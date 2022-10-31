Aviva PLC Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,746 shares of company stock worth $11,281,494. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

LPL Financial stock opened at $260.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $261.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

