Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,500,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.