Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,905 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.3 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

