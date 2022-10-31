Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $15,935,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

NYSE:IT opened at $302.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

