Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

