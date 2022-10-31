Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE FOF opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.