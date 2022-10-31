The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

