IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,770 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after acquiring an additional 762,277 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,656,000 after acquiring an additional 342,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 656,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.75 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $152.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85.

