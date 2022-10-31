Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

ROP stock opened at $413.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

