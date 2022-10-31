Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 32,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 99,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,056,000 after buying an additional 510,607 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 127,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.