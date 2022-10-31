IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 55.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 223.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 35.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 1.1 %

CWH opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

