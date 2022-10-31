IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

