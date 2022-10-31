Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 190.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 26.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

