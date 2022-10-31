IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.