Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AES by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 75,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

