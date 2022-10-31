Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 39.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,367 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.76.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

