Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,309 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.