IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

